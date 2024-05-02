Google Ads To Disallow Services For Deepfake Sexual Content

Google Ads, Shopping Ads, Admob, and other Google Ads products will soon disallow deepfake sexual content, synthetic sexually explicit content, or synthetic content containing nudity services. I mean, this seems like something they should have disallowed before, but now any tool or service that is around these types of content will be disallowed.

This goes into effect May 30, 2024.

Google wrote "Google is committed to fostering a safe and respectful advertising environment. In line with this goal, we are updating our policies regarding the promotion of synthetic sexual content."

Google also wrote, "We take violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious. If we find violations of this policy, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again. Please review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before May 30, 2024."

This not only applies to Google Ads but also applies to Shopping Ads, AdMob, Ad Manager and other Google Ad programs.

Google said these are no longer allowed:

  • Promotion of services that generate, distribute, or store synthetic sexually explicit content or synthetic content containing nudity. This includes services that create "deepfakes" and other manipulated imagery.
  • Ads for content that provides instructions on the creation of synthetic sexually explicit content or synthetic content with nudity.

Google listed these examples:

  • Websites or apps claiming to generate deepfake pornography.
  • Tutorials on how to create deepfake pornography.
  • Advertisements endorsing or comparing deepfake pornography services.

