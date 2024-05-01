Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed Microsoft has fixed a bug with Bing Webmaster Tools showing inaccurate and/or irrelevant notifications in the notifications and insights section. Fabrice wrote on X, "Happy to report that the fix has been implemented and the issue should now be resolved for your site and all sites once data is refreshed."

I believe the issue popped up when the new top insights report was introduced in Bing Webmaster Tools. As JC Connington documented on X, the tool, in some cases, was showing incorrect notifications. It was showing issues not from the verified site but maybe from some other site:

Bing @bing @UKBing with the inaccurate/irrelevant Webmaster tools notifications again. Sigh. It listed this page as an example of 'important page missing in sitemaps' - and even @Conductor's Chrome extension can see that the page is contained in an .xml sitemap... #seo #bing pic.twitter.com/cyJAq8w5Iq — JC Connington (@bighouseburning) April 18, 2024

If you noticed this and many of you did, you should be able to check back soon to see if those notices are now resolved.

Happy to report that the fix has been implemented and the issue should now be resolved for your site and all sites once data is refreshed. Thanks again @bighouseburning. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) May 1, 2024

