Bing Webmaster Tools Notifications & Insights Bug Fixed

May 1, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Robot Workshop

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed Microsoft has fixed a bug with Bing Webmaster Tools showing inaccurate and/or irrelevant notifications in the notifications and insights section. Fabrice wrote on X, "Happy to report that the fix has been implemented and the issue should now be resolved for your site and all sites once data is refreshed."

I believe the issue popped up when the new top insights report was introduced in Bing Webmaster Tools. As JC Connington documented on X, the tool, in some cases, was showing incorrect notifications. It was showing issues not from the verified site but maybe from some other site:

If you noticed this and many of you did, you should be able to check back soon to see if those notices are now resolved.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Ads

Google Ads Posts First New Feature Announcement In Two Months - PMax Updates

May 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Googling "Flag GIF" Leads To Nazi Flags In Google Search

May 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Notifications & Insights Bug Fixed

May 1, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google SGE AI Overviews Has A New Title - AI Answer

May 1, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Most SEOs Did Not Send Feedback To Google On The March 2024 Core Update

May 1, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google SGE AI Overviews Has A New Title - AI Answer
Next Story: Googling "Flag GIF" Leads To Nazi Flags In Google Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.