Apple Business Connect now lets you add links to your local listings that show up in Apple Maps. This is under the "actions" section that enables customers to order food, buy tickets, schedule an appointment, and more.

Apple says:

The Maps Place Card can include relevant custom action buttons that enable customers to order food, buy tickets, schedule an appointment, and more. These are known as Action Links and lead to developer-created experiences using App Clips, apps, or universal links that open in a Safari web view. These custom Actions can be delivered using the Apple Business Connect API by Third-Party Partners or Enterprise companies that have an app.

Here are some screenshots:

Apple Business Connect Actions

Apple Business Connect Actions Detail

The options including:

  • Schedule
  • Services
  • Availability
  • Quote
  • Tickets
  • Activities
  • Pricing
  • Shows
  • Events
  • Parking
  • Careers
  • Gift Card

Hotel SEOs are liking this:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

