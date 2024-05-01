Google SGE AI Overviews Has A New Title - AI Answer

Google is now labeling or using the title of its SGE, Search Generative Experience, "AI Answer." This replaces the title "AI Overviews" and "Al overviews are experimental." This change happened on Monday, I believe.

Here is a screenshot of what I see now, where it says "AI Answer."

Google Ai Answer Title

Here is what it looked like a few weeks ago:

Google Sge Ai Overview 1711127996

I spotted this via Glenn Gabe on X, who wrote, "Looks like Google changed the SGE response to read "AI Answer" with the labs icon displayed as of 4/27 or so... I know others have seen this too over the past few days. It used to read "Generative AI is experimental"... Just an interesting observation."

He shared the desktop version:

Google Ai Answer Title

I am sure many of you spotted this change but I am just catching up now and reporting on what I missed over the past few days.

Forum discussion at X.

 

