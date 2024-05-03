The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Mark Irvine - Brilliant & Giving Search Marketer

I am deeply sad to report that Mark Irvine passed away unexpectedly last night. Mark was deeply involved in the search marketing community, known as being a brilliant paid search specialist who always spent his time helping others over his long career in the space.

Mark has been in the search marketing industry for well over a decade, seven years at WordStream and the last four or so years at SearchLab. He was always a bright and welcoming smile at industry events, sharing advice with colleagues and friends.

Navah Hopkins worked with Mark for many years and she sent me the following message:

“Do less” These were the words Mark would always say to me when we worked together. Yet he was incapable of doing less. He brought so much love and care to everything he did. I was lucky enough to work with Mark directly for about 5 years, and counted him a friend since then. Beyond being a brilliant data scientist and a natural leader, Mark was one of the most human humans I’ve ever known. He understood people at a fundamental level and always made sure others around him could shine. Mark would often say that I was his dedicated PR team and even as I’m writing this detailing his accomplishments and his amazing (and all together too short) life, I can hear him laughing that I’m doing it again. Well - tough…just enjoy the love we have for you and sip those heavenly pumpkin spice lattes.

Mark was always put data first behind every major project at WordStream, Navah told me. He was a worldly person who traveled abroad to speak at many events. He was really good at connecting with people abroad. Mark was named the #1 PPC influencer in 2019 and was consistently was on that list year-after-year. PPCHero has recognized him as one of the top PPC Influencers every year since 2015, as did Microsoft and in 2019.

Here is Mark's bio at SearchLabs.

He leaves behind his partner, Bobby Main and his mother, Virginia Hall.

Here are some early reactions to the sad news of Mark passing:

I can't believe he's gone....at least we know he has an eternity of pumpkin spice lattes and Big Brother: Heaven edition to look forward to.



Thank you for the grace and love you brought to all lucky enough to know you @MarkIrvine89. Rest in peace ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lpufASDPaO — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) May 3, 2024

Y’all… I can’t even.



It’s impossible to think that we’re going to live in a world without @MarkIrvine89 in it. Infinitely thankful I got to spend the last 4 years working with him and deepening our friendship… — Greg Gifford (@GregGifford) May 3, 2024

Like many others, just enjoyed time spent with Mark @Pubcon earlier this year.



A brilliant paid search marketer, and a terrific human being, with red wine wit, and caviar personality.



Love you and miss you my friend. https://t.co/ntQzrS7jIg — Damon Gochneaur (@DamonGochneaur) May 3, 2024

Just saw Mark at PubCon. Cant believe he’s gone. He was a PPC legend and a friend. 💔 #ppcchat https://t.co/nF0cbQ9U51 — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) May 3, 2024

I can't believe Mark is gone - feels like it was just a few weeks ago that we were all hanging out at PubCon. I can't believe he's gone. Mark was always kind & generous in sharing his time and talents with the PPC community, and was a genuinely wonderful person.



Thoughts to… https://t.co/G2IcsbVtCy — Sam (@DigitalSamIAm) May 3, 2024

I'm still in nothing but shock. You were an amazing person and friend. I'm going to miss you so much. Rest in peace @MarkIrvine89 🥺💔 — Chrissabur (@ChristoferAlec) May 3, 2024

Oh so heavy hearted. Your intellect, wit, and candor were next level and you never ceased to make others smile, laugh, and deeply ponder. You were a pillar of the PPC community. May you rest in peace, @MarkIrvine89 https://t.co/ir2fOqLPOb pic.twitter.com/RRFImGlXfa — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) May 3, 2024

I’m so very sorry to see this 😔 RIP @MarkIrvine89 🙏 https://t.co/4tn8R5LbMR — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) May 3, 2024

This is devastating news.



Mark was a truly lovely human and the world is a little less bright without him in it.



Massive hugs to his family and all who knew and loved him. He will be missed. 💔#PPCChat https://t.co/wa3u7EKRo4 — Julie F Bacchini (@NeptuneMoon) May 3, 2024

Really sad to hear the news about Mark. I remember sharing a number of posts from Mark over the years. I never got to meet him in person, but I knew he was a super-sharp paid search professional. Big loss for the industry. https://t.co/orXg1n19fY — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 3, 2024

😢😢😢 Heartbreaking. Thoughts are with his family & friends 🙏 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) May 3, 2024

I am gutted hearing this news. To think we were all together just 2 short months ago. He will always hold a special place in the PPC community, and for everyone he's interacted with.



You had such a special relationship with Mark, no doubt. Sending you the biggest hug from MN.… — Brooke Osmundson (@BrookeOsmundson) May 3, 2024

I’m very sorry to hear this news as well. Mark was a really nice person and a brilliant marketer. My condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/nRxIekXBGy — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) May 3, 2024

I am very much so at a loss of words. I met Mark while we spoke together at PubCon. I could feel it, he had a very kind soul. He will be missed. https://t.co/zj1gsdgGFn — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) May 3, 2024

What a truly wonderful human he was. This is just devastating and so heartbreaking. Sending you a huge hug and support, Navah, and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) May 3, 2024

Forum discussion at X.