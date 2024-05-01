Google opened up its feedback form after it announced the Google March 2024 core update was completed and it seems most SEOs did not send Google feedback. Why? Maybe because many don't believe Google will use that feedback to help them? Maybe because SEOs don't want to share specifics with Google?

A poll on X from Morgan Overholt showed that only 22% of those who took the poll sent feedback, if you exclude the 30% or so who just clicked "see results." I hate when polls say "see results," I mean in this case you either did send feedback or you did not - but I get why people put it there.

That being said, if you assume those who said "see results" did not submit feedback as well, then the number is only 14.5% of those who took the poll submitted feedback to Google over this core update.

Here is the poll:

How many of you actually sent in feedback with the original google form? — Morgan Overholt | $600k Upworker (@MorganOMedia) April 27, 2024

Either way, the feedback form will be open through May 31, 2024 - so if you want to submit feedback, you can until the end of the month. Google wrote:

This form provides feedback to our Search team following the completion of the March 2024 core update. Your feedback may help us find ways to improve our search ranking systems generally through future updates. This form will close on May 31, 2024. Please note: Feedback is not used to make changes to a specific query, to specific listings, or for specific sites. It is only used to consider general improvements that may work across Search generally in the future, teams at Google will not respond to these submissions. It is also not used to take specific spam actions. If you wish to report spam, use our spam report form. If you have specific questions, feel free to post in the Search Central help community, where like-minded experts can give you input. (Submissions here will be retained for up to 12 months.)

The poll goes on to ask:

What is the query?

What is the issue?

What page do you think should appear in the top 10 results?

Additional details?

Here is a screenshot of the poll:

Forum discussion at X.