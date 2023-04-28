Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Reviews Update Done, Page Experience, Site Name Fixes, Google Texting Businesses & Google / Microsoft Ad Revenues

This week, we had the Google April 2023 reviews update finish rolling out after 13 days. That update was pretty heated toward the last week of the rollout. Google clarified that page experience is a ranking signal but not a ranking system. Google asked you to submit issues with Site names in the search results and then pushed a fix for some of those site names. Bing is also testing site names and favicons in its search results. Google may be testing rewriting more titles in its search results. Google has documented its three types of web crawlers. Google is testing displaying follower counts in the search result snippets. Google is testing a new grid format for local results. Google is texting businesses to validate the information in their Google Business Profilers. Bing Chat support for Webmaster Tools may be coming in May. Bing Chat is better at news and sports answers, while Google Bard can now code. Bing Chat also reduced disengagements by over three times for some categories. Google Ads had some latency issues this week. Google Ads API version 13.1 was released this week. Google will let you access your historical Universal Analytics 3 data until July 1, 2024. And Google and Microsoft published their earnings reports this week, and we dug into the ad revenue numbers. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
- Google Reviews Update Heats Up Again
- Google: Page Experience Is A Ranking Signal, Not A Ranking System
- Google Search Wants You To Report Inaccurate Site Names
- Google Search Update Fixes Some Problematic Site Names
- Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets
- Is Google Search Rewriting More Titles Again?
- Google Documents Its Three Types Of Web Crawlers
- Google Tests Displaying Follower Counts In Search Result Snippets
- Google Tests Grid Format For Local Results In Mobile Web Search
- Google Texting Businesses To Validate Google Business Profile Information
- Microsoft: Bing Chat To Show Referrer Analytics Data In Coming Weeks
- Bing Chat Better At News / Sports & Google Bard Can Code, Plus More AI Updates
- Bing Chat Reduces Disengagement By Over 3X For Most Egregious Category
- Many SEOs Are Worried About Their Jobs Since Generative AI & AI Search
- Google Ads Latency Issues & Errors With Advertiser Interface & API
- Google Ads API Version 13.1 Now Available
- Google Analytics To Show UA3 Data For A Year After It Stops Collecting Data On July 1, 2023
- Google Ads Revenue Flat While & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 10%
