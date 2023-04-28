Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Reviews Update Done, Page Experience, Site Name Fixes, Google Texting Businesses & Google / Microsoft Ad Revenues

This week, we had the Google April 2023 reviews update finish rolling out after 13 days. That update was pretty heated toward the last week of the rollout. Google clarified that page experience is a ranking signal but not a ranking system. Google asked you to submit issues with Site names in the search results and then pushed a fix for some of those site names. Bing is also testing site names and favicons in its search results. Google may be testing rewriting more titles in its search results. Google has documented its three types of web crawlers. Google is testing displaying follower counts in the search result snippets. Google is testing a new grid format for local results. Google is texting businesses to validate the information in their Google Business Profilers. Bing Chat support for Webmaster Tools may be coming in May. Bing Chat is better at news and sports answers, while Google Bard can now code. Bing Chat also reduced disengagements by over three times for some categories. Google Ads had some latency issues this week. Google Ads API version 13.1 was released this week. Google will let you access your historical Universal Analytics 3 data until July 1, 2024. And Google and Microsoft published their earnings reports this week, and we dug into the ad revenue numbers. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

