Google Search Wants You To Report Inaccurate Site Names

Google's John Mueller posted on Twitter about a new form asking you to submit feedback to Google about when the site name Google shows in search is not what you'd expect it to be. The form was posted a few days ago, so if you have not submitted any issues you've found yet, do submit them now.

The form is over here and it asks to submit feedback about site names in Google Search. It asks for the URL of the home page, and the displayed versus expected site name, if the search was mobile or desktop and a query that triggers your home page.

If you are asking what this is about, a good example is one Danny Sullivan of Google responded to from the CMO of Salesforce, Sarah Franklin. She wrote in a Google Webmaster Help thread, "I'm the CMO at Salesforce and we have for months been trying to get the issue solved that our company name is incorrectly called "Sales Force" as two words and wrong casing. This is extremely damaging to our brand." She added, "We've followed the guidance Google lists about site names but find that our name is still showing up as Sales Force rather than Salesforce. We're posting here as part of the listed troubleshooting steps. We are rather frustrated as we have been dealing with this for months and getting negative sentiment from our community."

Here is what it looks like, if you are wondering (click to enlarge the image):

Danny Sullivan responded to Sarah saying, "Thank you. Will pass this on. Also for anyone catching up with this thread, we just posted a form for general feedback about site names, as we're working to improve the system generally."

As a reminder, the form is over here.

I hear this is a pretty widespread issue among many sites.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Webmaster Help.