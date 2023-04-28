Many SEOs Are Worried About Their Jobs Since Generative AI & AI Search

Apr 28, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Interview Man Job Office Desk

With generative AI and the new AI search features, we are not only able to use some generative AI tools to create excellent content, but how searchers access information is on the verge of changing. This is causing some concern and fear within the SEO industry.

Liraz Postan posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs "Are you worried about your career in the next 1-3 years?" The poll had 665 votes on it, which is a lot, and it seems like more SEOs are worried than not worried.

About 57% said of those who responded (didn't respond "why") said they are worried and 43% said they are not. Here are the results:

Seo Career Worry Poll

Here is the original Twitter poll:

I mean, it makes sense why some would be worried. There is zero doubt in my mind that SEO will change over the next few years because of these AI advancements. The good thing is that SEOs are mostly good at handling change and adapting their skillsets.

Here is what John said:

Anyway, things will 100% change and change more than you have seen it change in your history. But I know most of you are excited for the change, even if you are a bit worried.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus