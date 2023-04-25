Google Tests Grid Format For Local Results In Mobile Web Search

Google seems to be testing a grid-like format for local results in the mobile web search results. We see these grid formats primarily for product and shopping search results, but I don't think I've seen this for local search listings.
This was spotted by Brandon on Twitter who posted a video cast of this in action, here is a still screenshot from that video that you can click on to enlarge:
I cannot currently replicate this, but here is a video from Brandon:
Can anyone confirm is these tiled mobile results are something new? Looks like Google is showing blue links for 1st 3 organic results, then the rest are arranged in tiles, similar to the Explore feature. @rustybrick? pic.twitter.com/BR2GBRHKJy— Brandon (@Beymour) April 25, 2023
Here is another video:
Same, seeing for quite a few different types of services pic.twitter.com/hXUjOH79lw— Brandon (@Beymour) April 25, 2023
Some are full width:
Looks like for some SERPs, 1st or 2nd organic result get a full width featured image pic.twitter.com/4ahB5ySEqR— Brandon (@Beymour) April 25, 2023
I really don't like how this looks for these types of results. I don't mind them for product listings but for local or other listings, I do not like it.
Forum discussion at Twitter.