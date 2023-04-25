Google Tests Grid Format For Local Results In Mobile Web Search

Apr 25, 2023
Google Plumber

Google seems to be testing a grid-like format for local results in the mobile web search results. We see these grid formats primarily for product and shopping search results, but I don't think I've seen this for local search listings.

This was spotted by Brandon on Twitter who posted a video cast of this in action, here is a still screenshot from that video that you can click on to enlarge:

Google Local Results Grid Format

I cannot currently replicate this, but here is a video from Brandon:

Here is another video:

Some are full width:

I really don't like how this looks for these types of results. I don't mind them for product listings but for local or other listings, I do not like it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

