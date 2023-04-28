Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now says page experience is a ranking signal but not a ranking system. Google Analytics now says we can access and export Universal Analytics 3 until July 1, 2024. Google Ads to prohibit ads for products that carry an imminent, proven, and unresolved risk of death or grievous bodily harm. Google is testing a new "more" button interface in search. SEOs are worried about their jobs with the new AI revolution. Plus I posted a SEO video recap, you may want to watch it.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Page Experience Is A Ranking Signal, Not A Ranking System
Google is now saying that page experience, mobile-friendliness, page speed, and secure site are ranking "signals" but were never ranking "systems." "It just meant these weren't ranking *systems* but instead signals used by other systems," Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison said this morning on Twitter.
- Google Analytics To Show UA3 Data For A Year After It Stops Collecting Data On July 1, 2023
Google has shared more details on its upcoming deadline for when Universal Analytics 3 will be turning down. The new information is that you will be able to access, report and export your historical data in UA3 for a year after Google stops collecting data in that platform, so until July 1, 2024.
- Google To Prohibit Ads Have An Imminent, Proven & Unresolved Risk Of Death Or Grievous Bodily Harm
Starting on July 3, 2023, Google will prohibit ads for products that carry an imminent, proven, and unresolved risk of death or grievous bodily harm that has been the subject of a consumer advisory or product recalls. This will update the Google Ads Dangerous products and services policy.
- Google Search Tests New Simple "More" Results Buttons
Google is testing a new version of the "more" results button to make it look more basic and simple. Instead of the larger more results button, Google is testing a simple link.
- Many SEOs Are Worried About Their Jobs Since Generative AI & AI Search
With generative AI and the new AI search features, we are not only able to use some generative AI tools to create excellent content, but how searchers access information is on the verge of changing. This is causing some concern and fear within the SEO industry.
- Google Recording Sessions For Upcoming Google I/O
Google has begun recording sessions for the big Google I/O event that kicks off on May 10th. Here is a photo from the Firebase team showing off the recording studio and here is another shot from Paige
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Reviews Update Done, Page Experience, Site Name Fixes, Google Texting Businesses & Google / Microsoft Ad Revenues
This week, we had the Google April 2023 reviews update finish rolling out after 13 days. That update was pretty heated toward the last week of the rollout. Google clarified that page experience is a ranking signal but not a ranking system. Google asked you to submit...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google clarifying policy on Local Services Ads Reviews!!! Thank you! This is a welcome change that we have all been begging for!! Hopefully this will shut down a lot of the spam!, Anthony Higman on Twitter
- HeadlessNexus It runs GPT-4 internally, but it is much more sophisticated than just calling the model: it has to call model several times and call Search, so, necessarily slower., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Meta Reports Q1 2023, Revenue up 3pct to $28,645 bln, WebmasterWorld
- Seeing as many as 20 additional local pack listings throughout organic., Brandon on Twitter
- You can also be proactive about this by using something like Google Alerts (which you can also use for common hacked-content words, if you use WordPress or otherwise host a site yourself), John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't think anyone on here thinks that some technical element is the only thing that matters on the web. Otherwise, why even publish content?, John Mueller on Twitter
