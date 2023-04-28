Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now says page experience is a ranking signal but not a ranking system. Google Analytics now says we can access and export Universal Analytics 3 until July 1, 2024. Google Ads to prohibit ads for products that carry an imminent, proven, and unresolved risk of death or grievous bodily harm. Google is testing a new "more" button interface in search. SEOs are worried about their jobs with the new AI revolution. Plus I posted a SEO video recap, you may want to watch it.

