Google Tests Displaying Follower Counts In Search Result Snippets

Google is testing showing the number of followers a specific social media account has in the mobile search results. You usually see this information in the snippet itself, but Google is testing showing the count also directly below the site name, in place of where the URL would be.

This was spotted by Alex Greenland and he posted some examples on Twitter - I do not see this myself, but here is a screenshot:

Here is what I see:

I guess follower count can help searchers know if the account is popular or not...

I am not sure I like this but hey, Google always be testing.

