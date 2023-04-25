Google Ads Latency Issues & Errors With Advertiser Interface & API

Google Ads has been having more than normal latency issues causing errors within the advertiser interface and the Google Ads API. This started yesterday evening and is continuing through this morning.

Google confirmed the issue last night at just before 10 pm ET on Monday, April 24th. Google posted ,"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, also responded to some complaints on Twitter saying, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads."

Here are those tweets:

Hi @adsliaison is there a known issue impacting the Google Ads API? We are not seeing data since 1PM PST. Thanks — Ike Armstrong (@Ike_Arms) April 24, 2023

Hi, We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/1SRmwAqMIP — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 25, 2023

Google has not yet posted a resolution, but I assume it will be fixed soon. Google Ads has these issues often enough, so I don't know if it phases most advertisers at this point.

