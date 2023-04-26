Bing Chat Reduces Disengagement By Over 3X For Most Egregious Category

Microsoft has reduced the number of disengagements in Bing Chat by over three times for its most egregious category, said Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing. He shared this chart on Twitter, showing the reduction in disengagement for that category. I did ask which category it was, but I did not hear back.

Disengagement in chatbot refers to when the chatbot thinks a chat or task is completed while its still open. So Bing Chat would think your conversation is over, it will disengage with you in your conversation, even if you try to continue the discussion. This can happen often enough for users in Bing Chat and other AIs like Google Bard and ChatGPT.

Sorry, reduction in cases when Bing says: "I can't continue this conversation" or some such without obvious reason. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 25, 2023

Mikhail Parakhin said yesterday, "Shipped another improvement in disengagement rate today for Bing Chat - reducing the most egregious category by more than 3x. More to come soon."

It does seem like Bing makes improvements to disengagement weekly, as do the other providers.

Forum discussion at Twitter.