Google Help Document On Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) Checkout

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shopping Cart

Google has published a new help document titled About the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and UCP-powered checkout feature on Google. This was published in the Google Merchant Center help documentation section.

Last month, Google announced UCP powered checkout on AI Mode. UCP is Universal Commerce Protocol, "a new open standard for agentic commerce that works across the entire shopping journey," Google wrote. It basically lets you more effortlessly connect your ecommerce store with agents to have the AI agents checkout with your site.

The help document was discovered by Hana Kobzová who posted about this on PPC News Feed and said, "The help page also reinforces that UCP powers agentic checkout in experiences like Gemini and Google AI Mode, positioning it as core infrastructure for AI driven commerce across Google."

The document says, "This article only applies to products with eligibility in the United States and for participating merchants and partners. You may see this checkout experience soon on specific surfaces such as AI Mode in Search and Gemini."

Here is a screenshot, I assume this page will change a lot over the coming several months:

Google Ads Ucp Help Doc

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Updates Alcohol, Prescription Drugs, Gambling & Government Policies

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Help Document On Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) Checkout

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2026

Mar 2, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Patent: Sending Searchers To AI-Generated Pages Over Your Site

Mar 2, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into March

Mar 2, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Will Google To Allow Publishers To Claim Google Discover Profiles

Mar 2, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Dressed As Animal Musicians At Google Office
Next Story: Google Updates Alcohol, Prescription Drugs, Gambling & Government Policies

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.