Google has published a new help document titled About the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and UCP-powered checkout feature on Google. This was published in the Google Merchant Center help documentation section.

Last month, Google announced UCP powered checkout on AI Mode. UCP is Universal Commerce Protocol, "a new open standard for agentic commerce that works across the entire shopping journey," Google wrote. It basically lets you more effortlessly connect your ecommerce store with agents to have the AI agents checkout with your site.

The help document was discovered by Hana Kobzová who posted about this on PPC News Feed and said, "The help page also reinforces that UCP powers agentic checkout in experiences like Gemini and Google AI Mode, positioning it as core infrastructure for AI driven commerce across Google."

The document says, "This article only applies to products with eligibility in the United States and for participating merchants and partners. You may see this checkout experience soon on specific surfaces such as AI Mode in Search and Gemini."

Here is a screenshot, I assume this page will change a lot over the coming several months:

