OpenAI announced GPT-5.3 Instant and said it "delivers more accurate answers, richer and better-contextualized results when searching the web, and reduces unnecessary dead ends, caveats, and overly declarative phrasing that can interrupt the flow of conversation."

But with that, ChatGPT may deliver fewer web links and more of an answer response, which might even lead to fewer clicks from ChatGPT than before - if that is even possible.

Regarding ChatGPT search, OpenAI wrote, "GPT‑5.3 Instant also improves the quality of answers when information comes from the web." "It more effectively balances what it finds online with its own knowledge and reasoning—for example, using its existing understanding to contextualize recent news rather than simply summarizing search results," OpenAI added.

But maybe with fewer links, OpenAI went on to explain, "GPT‑5.3 Instant is less likely to overindex on web results, which previously could lead to long lists of links or loosely connected information." So fewer links?

And also, web search that is "less likely to overindex on web results." Interesting.

Why fewer links? Well, OpenAI said the links make it feel robotic and it wants to give a more natural answer. "It does a stronger job of recognizing the subtext of questions and surfacing the most important information, especially upfront, resulting in answers that are more relevant and immediately usable, without sacrificing speed or tone," OpenAI wrote.

Marie Haynes wonders...

Glenn Gabe posted before/after examples - how wild!

