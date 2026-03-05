Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search

Mar 5, 2026
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Code

Google has removed a whole section from its JavaScript SEO documentation because it was outdated and Google says loading content with JavaScript does not make it hard for Google Search.

Google wrote it "Removed a section on accessibility from the JavaScript SEO basics documentation." The section was titled "Design for accessibility" and had a line in there that said, "Viewing a site as text-only can also help you identify other content which may be hard for Google to see, such as text embedded in images."

The whole section was removed because "The information was out of date and not as helpful as it used to be," Google added. "Google Search has been rendering JavaScript for multiple years now, so using JavaScript to load content is not "making it harder for Google Search". Most assistive technologies are able to work with JavaScript now as well," Google also wrote.

Here is what the section said:

Create pages for users, not just search engines. When you're designing your site, think about the needs of your users, including those who may not be using a JavaScript-capable browser (for example, people who use screen readers or less advanced mobile devices). One of the easiest ways to test your site's accessibility is to preview it in your browser with JavaScript turned off, or to view it in a text-only browser such as Lynx. Viewing a site as text-only can also help you identify other content which may be hard for Google to see, such as text embedded in images.

Google Javascript Accessibility Section

Forum discussion at X.

 

