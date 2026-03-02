Google Search rankings remain heated into March - I mean, I can post about this every day but now I am at the point of just doing it weekly. We thought things might be cooling a bit, but the volatility really has not cooled much at all. We are still seeing daily Google updates, probably smaller core updates that Google doesn't want to comment on.

As a reminder, the February 2026 Google Discover Core Update started on February 5, 2026, and was completed on February 27, 2026.

Previously, we thought we had some cooling the last week of February - maybe not. We had volatilioty during the week of February 15th and all of last week, also February 10th and then February 2nd, January 29th onwards and then around January 26th/27th, then January 21st, January 15th, January 12th and January 6th. Prior to that, we had the Google December 2025 core update kick off on December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET and ended on December 29, 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET. It had two spikes, one on December 13th and the other on December 20th.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Zutrix:

Accuranker:

Sistrix:

Mangools:

SimilarWeb:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Mozcast:

Data For SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the recent chatter on WebmasterWorld and comments here:

Doesn't seem like it's over to me...searches down 23% yesterday and 22% today so far. That is after the supposed end of the update. My top ranking terms dropped like a stone again yesterday and today for desktop searches. Mobile rankings are increasing.

Yes, its going at full strength, no slowdown at all.

Whats happening in SERP. Every hour, there is a home page ranking, sometimes a Health Insurance product page ranks, sometimes a blog ranks, sometimes another family health insurance page ranks for the "Health Insurance" Keyword in SERP India. Can someone explain why this is happening?

My guess is the march core is on its way, perhaps?

Experiencing the same for multiple clients. SEMrush sensors are ranging to 9.5 now.

Yes, the update has not been completed yet. Traffic on some websites is decreasing, while on others it's increasing.

I wonder why Google won't confirm any of these ranking changes?

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.