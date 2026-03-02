There is a Google patent named AI-generated content page tailored to a specific user. It describes the use of AI to create custom landing pages and when a user performs a search, Google Search sends the user to the AI-generated page instead of the page on the company's website.

Instead of just sending a user to a homepage, the system generates a page dynamically that is specifically relevant to the user's intent and the organization's content and serves that AI-generated page.

Joshua Squires posted this on LinkedIn crediting Brandon Lazovic for the find (I found it via Glenn Gabe on X. Joshua explained, "a recently published patent from Google that outlines how Google could generate real-time landing pages for e-commerce stores based on user context (new vs returning, brand loyal, price sensitive, etc.)."

Glenn explained, "Google Patent Info: If you thought AIOs angered people, just wait for AI-generated landing pages from Google. Yes, Google could create new landing pages from the SERPs if yours isn't good enough (based on this patent). Great catch from Joshua Squires at Amsive on LinkedIn -> AI-generated content page tailored to a specific user. And sounds like it could be used for advertising AND organic... It's worth checking out the patent."

Here is the patent's abstract:

Techniques for generating an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated page for a first organization. The system can include a machine-learned model configured to generate the AI-generated page. The system can receive from a user device associated with a user account, the user query. Additionally, the system can generate a search result page for the user query. The search result page can include a first result associated with a first landing page of the first organization. The system can calculate a landing page score for the first landing page. The system can generate an updated search result page based on the landing page score exceeding a threshold value, the updated search result page having a navigation link to an AI-generated page for the first organization. The system can cause a presentation, on a display of the user device, the updated search result page.

Here is how it works:

(1) User Query: A user enters a search term into a device.

(2) Organization Identification: The search engine identifies a "first result" that belongs to a specific organization (for example, a specific retailer or service provider).

(3) Landing Page Scoring: The system calculates a score for the organization's existing landing page. If the system determines that the existing page isn't a perfect match for what the user is looking for (or if an AI-generated page would be better), it triggers the AI process.

(4) AI Generation: Using a machine-learned model, the system generates a new, "tailored" page. This page might combine specific information from the organization's site with AI-generated summaries or layouts that highlight exactly what the user was searching for.

(5) Updated Search Results: The search engine then updates the results page to show a navigation link to this newly created AI-generated page instead of (or in addition to) the standard link.

Can you imagine if Google actually rolls this out?

