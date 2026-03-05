Google has added a new attribute to the Google Merchant Center availability options within vehicle listings. The new one is named "Build to order" and only works for Google Vehicle ads.

Google posted this in this help document and it reads:

Build to order [build_to_order] (Vehicle ads only): The vehicle isn’t immediately available in dealership inventory, but it can be customized and ordered by the customer directly.

Note: The preorder [preorder] value should only be used for new products that haven’t been released yet. Existing products that are out of stock and will be back in stock at a later date that you’re accepting orders for should use backorder [backorder].

I spotted this addition via Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on his blog and on LinkedIn and said, "Google just rolled out a new availability attribute value, and there's one condition setting that will get your products rejected if you miss it."

Here is his video on this new update:

