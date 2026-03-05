Google AI Mode Adds More Links To Recipe Sites

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Chef

Google announced it updated AI Mode to link to more recipe sites and bloggers. "Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like “easy dinners for two,” you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a short overview of the dish to help with inspiration," Robby Stein from Google said on X.

But it doesn't just seem to be for recipe results...

Why the change? Well, because of the feedback from the recipe blogging industry. Robby Stein said, "We've heard feedback on recipe results in AI Mode, and we’re making updates to better connect people with recipe creators on the web."

I am just not sure if this resolves the AI-Frankenstein recipes issue. It might help drive more clicks from Google AI Mode to these recipe sites - although, I am really not sure how much.

Here is a video of it in action from Robby Stein:

Google is also planning to bring helpful information like cook time to more recipe results, which testers have found useful for deciding on a recipe.

"We know there's more work to be done on this, so stay tuned for future updates," Robby Stein added. Sure is!

But it seems the Frankenstein results are still there...

Rajan Patel from Google also replied to this:

Here is a similar feature for non-recipe results - maybe Google is testing this experience for results outside of recipes...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2026

Mar 5, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Recipe Widget Sucks Searchers Into AI Frankenstein Recipes

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Adds More Links To Recipe Sites

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Adds Build to Order Attribute For Vehicle Listings

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Adds Build to Order Attribute For Vehicle Listings
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.