Google announced it updated AI Mode to link to more recipe sites and bloggers. "Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like “easy dinners for two,” you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a short overview of the dish to help with inspiration," Robby Stein from Google said on X.

But it doesn't just seem to be for recipe results...

Why the change? Well, because of the feedback from the recipe blogging industry. Robby Stein said, "We've heard feedback on recipe results in AI Mode, and we’re making updates to better connect people with recipe creators on the web."

I am just not sure if this resolves the AI-Frankenstein recipes issue. It might help drive more clicks from Google AI Mode to these recipe sites - although, I am really not sure how much.

Here is a video of it in action from Robby Stein:

We've heard feedback on recipe results in AI Mode, and we’re making updates to better connect people with recipe creators on the web. Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like “easy dinners for two,” you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a… pic.twitter.com/kNKTAEC0Q7 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 4, 2026

Google is also planning to bring helpful information like cook time to more recipe results, which testers have found useful for deciding on a recipe.

"We know there's more work to be done on this, so stay tuned for future updates," Robby Stein added. Sure is!

But it seems the Frankenstein results are still there...

By far, the highest priority needs to be removing full Frankenstein recipes as default on AI Mode and AI Overviews for recipe intent queries, especially branded, like this example recorded minutes ago. 🧵(2/4) pic.twitter.com/RQH7hNhaZg — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) March 4, 2026

Last post in thread. Another high priority needs to be removing AI Overviews that directly compete against us, especially on branded queries. Google has been quoted many times saying: “AI Overviews are often a helpful starting point to learn about a dish, but we see that people… pic.twitter.com/V8fRbOeKgp — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) March 4, 2026

Rajan Patel from Google also replied to this:

Really appreciate the feedback. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) March 4, 2026

Here is a similar feature for non-recipe results - maybe Google is testing this experience for results outside of recipes...

Here is another example — with ‘Read More,’ or it shows ‘In Stock,’ reviews, and delivery time. pic.twitter.com/FnnzDD3EUs — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 5, 2026

