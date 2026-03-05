Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs

Google Robot Accordion

Google seems to be rolling out a new format for some of the AI Overviews it shows within search. This format shows a drop-down, expandable, accordion-style interface that you can expand to show more.

The issue is, it just seems like there is a lot of wasted white space and things are just not lined up properly.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X - I am able to replicate it, so here is what it looks like when you show the AI Overview:

Google Ai Overviews Expandable Drop Downs2

Then when you click on some:

Google Ai Overviews Expandable Drop Downs3

Here are more screenshots and videos:

It just looks off...

Forum discussion at X.

 

