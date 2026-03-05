Google is testing a new AI Mode widget within the main search results that drives searchers away from the core search results and recipe listings/cards and into AI Mode, which then shows those horrible AI-generated Frankenstein recipes.

This new AI mode recipe widget or card was spotted by the folks at Inspired Taste who posted about it on X - they wrote:

We thought this thread was done but in the past 24-48 hours things have gotten worse. We started seeing a new AI Mode recipe widget to get users to click over even on branded SERPs. In AI Mode we are still seeing full Frankenstein recipes riddled with errors as default, now with more of our photos and videos. We have not given permission for our content to be used like this and the citations are a complete mess. Our domain recipe page is never cited, only third party sites (not like that would fix the issue). If any other site did this it would be considered scaled content abuse.

Here is a screenshot of it:

Here are some videos he posted of it:

Here is another example of the AI Mode SERP widget. The mistakes in link citations and information in general is too great to mention in this post. This is horrible!🧵(2/5) pic.twitter.com/P8vzDVbxoj — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) March 3, 2026

I am not a fan of this but you all know that.

Maybe this widget is to push more people into the new AI Mode recipe experience?

