Google seems to be rolling out colorful sections in the knowledge panels. Sometimes you will see gray, sometimes blue, sometimes orange and sometimes green and maybe more. But those table elements on the right are new.

We saw this on mobile over a decade ago, so this does seem new, especially on desktop.

This change was spotted by Damien on X and I am able to replicate this - it seems to be rolling out.

Here are some random examples, but try it yourself:

just finished some further digging

seems like this feature went live in US results

this morning per California time pic.twitter.com/inwamnG72Z — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) March 2, 2026

I am not sure I like this but what do I know...

