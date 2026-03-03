Google Knowledge Panels With Colored Table Elements Sections Rolling Out

Google seems to be rolling out colorful sections in the knowledge panels. Sometimes you will see gray, sometimes blue, sometimes orange and sometimes green and maybe more. But those table elements on the right are new.

We saw this on mobile over a decade ago, so this does seem new, especially on desktop.

This change was spotted by Damien on X and I am able to replicate this - it seems to be rolling out.

Here are some random examples, but try it yourself:

Google Knowledge Panel Color Orange

Google Knowledge Panel Color Green

Google Knowledge Panel Color Blue

Google Knowledge Panel Color Gray

I am not sure I like this but what do I know...

Forum discussion at X.

 

