Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Volatility, Bing AI Chat Updates, Google Bard & AI, Google Ads and More

This week we saw a lot more volatility from the Google Product reviews update, one last weekend and the other around March 1st. I also posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2023. Bing AI chat now lets you set the tone of the responses. Bing Chat also launched version 96, which improves hallucinations and responses. Bing is testing summarized from the web and sources. Google said it has its own way of sending traffic to publishers. Google’s John Mueller spoke more about rewriting your content using ChatGPT. Gary Illyes from Google spoke about authorship, links, and disavows. Google also spoke about the lastmod date in XML sitemaps. Google's Gary Illyes dropped some information on recovering from the helpful content update. Google said you don’t hoard anything by nofollowing links. Google gave some tips on how to move a site, then move it back, all within a few months. Google is testing blocking news for Canadian searchers. Bing has “content medically reviewed” by doctors. Google Ads is testing a new design to improve advertiser workflow. Google Ads updates its policies for malicious software, compromised sites and unwanted software. Google Ads also added many new features and lost more targeting settings. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

