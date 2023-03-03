Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is testing a new interface to improve the advertiser workflow. Google's John Mueller gave advice on doing a temporary site move. Google says you don't hoard anything by using nofollows on internal links. Bing is testing placing favicons on the right side of the search result snippet. Google local updates and Google Posts have a new test. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap (sorry, I was a bit under the weather).
- Google Ads Testing New Design To Improve Advertiser Workflow
Google announced it is testing a new design to help improve the workflow of advertisers in the Google Ads console. Google said it is "testing new designs to improve how the product is organized and make things easier to find'"while continuing to provide the same tools and solutions you rely on to grow your business."
- Google: You Don't Hoard Anything By Nofollowing Links (It's An SEO Myth)
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is an SEO myth to say you can use the nofollow attribute on links to hoard your links. He said, "You don't hoard anything when you make links nofollow." "It's a common SEO myth," he added.
- Google On Moving Domain To Temporary Domain & Then Back To Original Domain
An SEO is in a situation where a site needs to move from www.domain.com to new.domain.com and then a few months later back to www.domain.com. John Mueller of Google was asked if they should use 302 redirects but John said, no, use 301 redirects.
- Bing Tests Site Favicon On Right Of Search Result Snippet
Microsoft Bing is testing placing a site's favicon on the right side of the search result title's snippet. We are accustomed to seeing it on the left for Google search results, we even saw Bing testing it on the left on mouse cursor hover over, but here it is being tested on the right.
- Google Local Posts Updates & Test Interfaces
Google is testing a few interfaces for the Google Posts and updates in the local interfaces. One is to overlay the Google updates in the images for the business listing and the other is to show a "more posts" button in the Google Posts overlay in Google Search.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Volatility, Bing AI Chat Updates, Google Bard & AI, Google Ads and More
This week we saw a lot more volatility from the Google Product reviews update, one last weekend and the other around March 1st. I also posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2023. Bing AI chat now lets you set the tone of the responses...
- Food Trucks At The GooglePlex
It is not often that you see four or more food trucks parked at the Google offices, the GooglePlex. Or maybe it is often? I don't know but I do know I don't see it often on Instagram.
- The cache does not reflect rendering; it's just the HTML. The reason for the cached page not showing the fully rendered content usually comes from the way JS files / requests are ha, John Mueller on Twitter
- @jumpingknee So sorry to see you go, Takeaki ! Over the many years, you've done so much to make search & the internet overall better! Thank you for your persistence and support., John Mueller on Twitter
- Brave Search AI Summarizer, WebmasterWorld
- I love how it's based on one source -- meaning you could just drop something on a few pages and suddenly be ... much richer., John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd recommend not swapping out critical images other than for resizing or reformatting, otherwise you'll confuse users., John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm preparing another set of the Ask-Googlebot videos. I have a bunch of topics, but I'd love to also hear from you! What are some semi-evergreen questions you hear (or have!) which would be useful to hav, John Mueller on Twitter
- Biden approved to decide fate of TikTok as US ban nears
- New Analytics user access management changes in Google Ads
- How to use ChatGPT for keyword research (with actual prompts)
- SEO opportunities in 2023: Helpful content, E-E-A-T, People also ask
