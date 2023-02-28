Bing Chat AI v96 Live: Less Hallucinations & More Responses

Microsoft fully launched the quality updates in version 96 of Bing AI Chat on February 28th. It is a tad late, but it is live and reduces cases where Bing refuses to reply and instances of hallucination in answers.

Microsoft initially said this quality update would go live Thursday, February 23rd, but it took a bit longer.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said on Twitter this morning, "OK, it took longer than we initially expected, but finally Bing Chat v96 is fully in production." What is better with version 96 of Bing Chat?

Mikhail said the two main improvements include:

Significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason

Reduction of instances of hallucination in answers

Here are those tweets:

Main two improvements you should see are:

- Significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason

- Reduced instances of hallucination in answers — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 28, 2023

We reported yesterday that Bing also launched the ability to set tones, well, that is not fully live. Mikhail said, "Now, onto fully shipping the tri-toggle..." He added, "To clarify, since some people asked: we have been testing different versions of the Bing Chat Mode selector (the tri-toggle) for the last few days. We have decided on the final version, which we expect to ship in the next couple of days."

Forum discussion at Twitter.