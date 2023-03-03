Google: You Don't Hoard Anything By Nofollowing Links (It's An SEO Myth)

Mar 3, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Shopping Card Toilet Paper

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is an SEO myth to say you can use the nofollow attribute on links to hoard your links. He said, "You don't hoard anything when you make links nofollow." "It's a common SEO myth," he added.

Some feel they can control how Google passes your link equity throughout your site by using the nofollow link attribute. Some call it PageRank hoarding, some call it siloing, some call it PageRank sculpting, there are many names for it.

John is saying that it doesn't work that way. Previously he said internal PageRank sculpting is a waste of time.

Here are those tweets in context:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Tests Site Favicon On Right Of Search Result Snippet
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus