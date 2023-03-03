Google: You Don't Hoard Anything By Nofollowing Links (It's An SEO Myth)

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is an SEO myth to say you can use the nofollow attribute on links to hoard your links. He said, "You don't hoard anything when you make links nofollow." "It's a common SEO myth," he added.

Some feel they can control how Google passes your link equity throughout your site by using the nofollow link attribute. Some call it PageRank hoarding, some call it siloing, some call it PageRank sculpting, there are many names for it.

John is saying that it doesn't work that way. Previously he said internal PageRank sculpting is a waste of time.

Here are those tweets in context:

You don't hoard anything when you make links nofollow. It's a common SEO myth. On some sites, I suspect they just don't trust their writers to not sell links. — johnmu is not a chatbot yet 🐀 (@JohnMu) March 1, 2023

