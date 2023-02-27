Bing "Content Medically Reviewed By" Doctor For Health Queries

Microsoft Bing now shows if the content is medically reviewed by a medical professional for health-related search queries. So if you search for [heart burn] or other health-related queries, Bing will show you which doctor reviewed the content and even link you to their LinkedIn profile.

I am not sure when this went live in Microsoft Bing, but it is neat and I can replicate it for all medically related queries. Shameem Adhikarath notified me of this on Twitter but here are some screenshots of this:

* [headache]:

* [foot pain]:

Here is a videocast made by Shameem:

No idea whether its new or not. Noticing first time. content medically reviewed person name and profile is also showing.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/5FRbWehXG8 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 23, 2023

These tend to drive you into the MSN health hub but I do find this approach interesting.

Imagine if Google promoted specific medical doctors for health-related queries in such a big way...

