Bing "Content Medically Reviewed By" Doctor For Health Queries

Microsoft Bing now shows if the content is medically reviewed by a medical professional for health-related search queries. So if you search for [heart burn] or other health-related queries, Bing will show you which doctor reviewed the content and even link you to their LinkedIn profile.
I am not sure when this went live in Microsoft Bing, but it is neat and I can replicate it for all medically related queries. Shameem Adhikarath notified me of this on Twitter but here are some screenshots of this:
* [headache]:
* [foot pain]:
Here is a videocast made by Shameem:
No idea whether its new or not. Noticing first time. content medically reviewed person name and profile is also showing.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/5FRbWehXG8— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 23, 2023
These tend to drive you into the MSN health hub but I do find this approach interesting.
Imagine if Google promoted specific medical doctors for health-related queries in such a big way...
