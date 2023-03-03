Google On Moving Domain To Temporary Domain & Then Back To Original Domain

Mar 3, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
An SEO is in a situation where a site needs to move from www.domain.com to new.domain.com and then a few months later back to www.domain.com. John Mueller of Google was asked if they should use 302 redirects but John said, no, use 301 redirects.

Moving back and forth with domains is an SEO nightmare, no SEO wants to deal with such a move. But John said if you have to, he said "a move back & forth like this is possible." "I'd just use 301's though," he added on Twitter.

"This obviously isn't a best practice (any move adds complexity & makes tracking harder), but sometimes you have to roll with what you're given," he also said and also warned not to use the change of address tool for a temporary move like this.

I don't know about you, but site moves in general are scary but doing one like this, seems like an SEO disaster waiting to happen.

