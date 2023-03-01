Bing Summarized From Sources & The Web Answer Box

Microsoft Bing seems to be incorporating more of its Chat AI features into answer boxes in the main search results. Bing is testing a "summarized" box that gives you summary answers from X sources and the web.
This was spotted by Citizen Kimi on Twitter and also Brodie Clark on Twitter, here are some screenshots:
Whoa, looks like things are becoming more interesting on Microsoft Bing. Similar to @Neeva, Bing is now summarising content with footnotes/sources within featured snippets through AI (which it wasn't doing previously). Source & more examples: https://t.co/PHP4Shy6cF pic.twitter.com/BdXKvExpgW— SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) March 1, 2023
Sure, sir. There it is pic.twitter.com/5s4oZLxQ3i— Citizen Kimi (@citizenkimi) February 28, 2023
This may be the future of answers in search when AI chat takes over. And if so, will it generate clicks to your site?