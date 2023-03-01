Bing Summarized From Sources & The Web Answer Box

Mar 1, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Ai

Microsoft Bing seems to be incorporating more of its Chat AI features into answer boxes in the main search results. Bing is testing a "summarized" box that gives you summary answers from X sources and the web.

This was spotted by Citizen Kimi on Twitter and also Brodie Clark on Twitter, here are some screenshots:

click for full size

This may be the future of answers in search when AI chat takes over. And if so, will it generate clicks to your site?

Forum discussion at Twittier.

Previous story: Google Search "People Also Ask" Showing Less Often
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus