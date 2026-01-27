Google Ads Data Exclusions For PMax Campaigns Rolling Out

Back in October, we saw signs of the ability to use data exclusions on Google Ads Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. Well, now it seems to be rolling out to many advertisers on Google Ads.

Callie Kessler, a Digital Marketing Strategist at Cypress North, noticed it in about 80% of the accounts they manage. She wrote on LinkedIn:

DATA EXCLUSIONS!

With this feature, you are able to exclude any of your Website Visitor Lists OR Customer Match Lists!

This seemingly will exclude all remarketing lists (it's not just an audience signal)!

To find this:
- Campaign Settings
- Your Data Exclusions (should be under demographic exclusions!)
- Enable & Choose Your List

Performance Max just got a whole lot better

Here are some screenshots:

Google Ads Data Exclusions Pmax

Google Ads Data Exclusions Pmax2

Google Ads Data Exclusions Pmax3

The folks at Marketing O'Clock chat about this about 12 minutes in:

So make sure to dig into your Google Ads account to see if you have this feature.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

