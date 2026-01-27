Back in October, we saw signs of the ability to use data exclusions on Google Ads Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. Well, now it seems to be rolling out to many advertisers on Google Ads.

Callie Kessler, a Digital Marketing Strategist at Cypress North, noticed it in about 80% of the accounts they manage. She wrote on LinkedIn:

DATA EXCLUSIONS! With this feature, you are able to exclude any of your Website Visitor Lists OR Customer Match Lists! This seemingly will exclude all remarketing lists (it's not just an audience signal)! To find this:

- Campaign Settings

- Your Data Exclusions (should be under demographic exclusions!)

- Enable & Choose Your List Performance Max just got a whole lot better

Here are some screenshots:

The folks at Marketing O'Clock chat about this about 12 minutes in:

So make sure to dig into your Google Ads account to see if you have this feature.

