Bing is testing a new report within Bing Webmaster Tools named AI Performance. AI Performance shows you how many citations you are getting from Microsoft Copilot and partners. But while it shows you citations (i.e. impressions), it does not show you clicks from those Bing AI experiences.

Microsoft did not announce this but this is something Microsoft is testing with a limited number of trusted beta testers.

The AI Performance report shows you citations by day, currently up to about 3 months back and the number of pages on your site that received those citations. It also shows you "grounding queries," which is not the full query but what Microsoft used to ground that original query. It shows the intent of the query; navigational; informational search or other. It also shows you the pages that received those citations.

Again, it does not, I repeat, it does not show you click data.

The data includes:

Citations

Cited Pages

Grounding Queries

Intent

I cannot share a screenshot but this is good data, I just wish it also had click data.

No clicks or CTR data:

"You can see how many times Copilot cited your website and across how many pages. It does not show you how many people clicked from those citations on Copilot to your site."



"It does also let you see the data listed by “grounding queries” and “pages.”… https://t.co/NfOnxCWKQZ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 27, 2026

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing did reply on X:

That’s a lot of tools shown in this image! Quality > Quantity. 💡 Remember when Bing Webmaster Tools had 73 tools? Now we thrive with just 15. Whether it’s SEO or GEO, success comes from precision, not volume. Less is more for SEO and GEO. Just the essentials, done right. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) January 28, 2026

