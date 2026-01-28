Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance Report Beta

Jan 28, 2026
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Ai Analytics

Bing is testing a new report within Bing Webmaster Tools named AI Performance. AI Performance shows you how many citations you are getting from Microsoft Copilot and partners. But while it shows you citations (i.e. impressions), it does not show you clicks from those Bing AI experiences.

Microsoft did not announce this but this is something Microsoft is testing with a limited number of trusted beta testers.

The AI Performance report shows you citations by day, currently up to about 3 months back and the number of pages on your site that received those citations. It also shows you "grounding queries," which is not the full query but what Microsoft used to ground that original query. It shows the intent of the query; navigational; informational search or other. It also shows you the pages that received those citations.

Again, it does not, I repeat, it does not show you click data.

The data includes:

  • Citations
  • Cited Pages
  • Grounding Queries
  • Intent

I cannot share a screenshot but this is good data, I just wish it also had click data.

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing did reply on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

