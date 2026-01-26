Google Ads New Billing Report

Jan 26, 2026
Google Ads

Google Ads Billing

Google is rolling out a new billing report within Google Ads. The new billing report gives you line-by-line view of your Google Ads invoices.

It shows you account, campaign, usage, and payment details to help you track spend and reconcile costs. If an account underwent a "Change who pays" update, billing data may be unavailable for months before the change, Google noted.

This new billing report was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted about it on LinkedIn - he said it makes things simpler. Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads New Billing Report

As you can see, it is labeled "new."

Here are the highlights of this new billing report, according to Arpan:

  • Line-by-line invoice breakdown for better clarity
  • Easy date selection (custom, last month, last 3 months)
  • Clear view by account ID and account type
  • Helps match spend with invoices faster
  • Less back-and-forth between finance and marketing teams

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

