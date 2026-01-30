Google Ads has this new way to preview your Performance Max campaign ads, with one click. Now you can easily preview your PMax asset group ads from the table by clicking on the images.

This was spotted by Bia Camargo who wrote on LinkedIn, "a tiny PMax view change with big impact." "You can easily preview your Pmax asset group ads straight from the table by clicking on the images," she added.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Hana Kobzová added on PPC News Feed, "Google has introduced a new quick preview feature in Performance Max, making it easier for advertisers to review creatives without navigating away from the asset group table. You can now click directly on images within the asset group to see how your ads will appear across different placements."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.