Google has posted a new Google Ads help document named About the Google Ads Experiment Center. This document "is a unified hub for validating strategies and continuously improving campaign performance," Google wrote.

"By centralizing Experiments and Lift Studies in a single dashboard, the Experiment Center streamlines how you optimize tactics and measure the impact of your campaigns," Google added.

This document was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about it on PPC News Feed, she wrote, "Google has launched a new help page introducing the Experiment Center, a centralized dashboard that brings together Experiments and Lift Studies in Google Ads."

Google break down the two types of experiments: Experiments and Lift studies in this table:

Google Ads Experiments Lift Studies

For more details, check out the help document.

