Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Fluctuations, Helpful Content & Link Spam Update Delayed, Link Talk & Budget Cuts

This is the last video of the year, and we have more Google search ranking fluctuations and volatility to talk about. Google said the December 2022 helpful content and link spam updates are delayed in being completed because of the holidays. Christmas weekend was much calmer for the Google search results. Google said using “here” for anchor link text is bad. Google said you should not nofollow links to your social media profile. Google said links on YouTube wouldn’t help you with SEO. Google said having unique text, infographics, and video does not make your content good, accurate, or helpful. Google is fixing a bug with search not caching and serving signed exchanges. Google provided SEO advice around the LastPass security breach. Google is testing a price history chart in search. Google Ads will allow some cannabis ads in some regions. SEOs are not concerned with ChatGPT threatening their jobs. Some marketers are worried about SEO and PPC budgets being cut during the recession. John Mueller of Google was once again supporting SEOs during Christmas. And I posted the top contributors for the Search Engine Roundtable in 2022. Have a happy new year, all! And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!