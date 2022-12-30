Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said search results are more relevant today, despite the criticism in 2022. Google Shopping is testing product listings with price history graphs. Google Ads is testing a DSA experimental flow. Google Search has a new grammar check feature. I posted the top people cited at this site in 2022, but that included over 1,400 different people over the year. Finally, I posted the SEO video recap - summing up the week. Wishing you all a happy, healthy and successful 2023!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Fluctuations, Helpful Content & Link Spam Update Delayed, Link Talk & Budget Cuts
This is the last video of the year, and we have more Google search ranking fluctuations and volatility to talk about. Google said the December 2022 helpful content and link spam updates are delayed in being completed...
- Despite Criticism, Google Says Search Results Are Better & Are More Relevant
In November, yes, a month ago, there was a lot of criticism across the web that Google Search and the results were declining. We touched on the topic when I covered a poll about SEOs being split on if Google is getting worse or is the web getting worse.
- Google Search Product Listings With Price History Graph
Google seems to be testing a "price history" chart or graph in the Google Shopping search product listings interface. I personally cannot replicate this yet, outside of seeing the "typical pricing across the web" section, but I do not see the price chart.
- Google Ads Dynamic Search Ads Experimental Flow
Google has confirmed it is testing a non-DSA option when creating new search campaigns within Google Ads. Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison, said on Twitter, "We're running an experiment in the campaign construction flow."
- Google Search Adds Grammar Check Feature
Google Search can now tell you if your query is using proper grammar. Google will show you a green checkmark under the title "Grammar Check" when you get the grammar right.
- Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2022
As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads (now Mastodon as well) here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist...
- Google Intern Cohort
Here is a photo from the new Google internship program, the Google Intern Cohort. It seems Google brought on a bunch of interns in December. I embedded more photos from Instagram below.
Other Great Search Threads:
- New on Google business profile messaging? Google asking for feedback on whether or not your needs were met, Claire Carlile on Twitter
- Hey my #SEO friends, what is the best thing you learn in this 2022?, Merlinox on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Steal My SEO Dashboard for Google Analytics, Business 2 Community
Industry & Business
- Google: Core Advertising Business May Suffer From Its Own Innovations, Seeking Alpha
- The Top 50 Most Influential PPC Experts in 2022, Marketing O'Clock
- Google Parent Alphabet Has Had a Rough 2022. Investors Should Buy Up Shares., Barron's
Local & Maps
- Baidu to Add 200 Fully Driverless Robotaxis to Fleet in 2023, Aiming for World's Largest Fully Driverless Ride-hailing Area, Yahoo News
- Google Business Profiles for Lawyers: How & Why to Optimize Your GMB, Dagmar Marketing
Mobile & Voice
- Android 13 breaks Google Assistant on Android Auto, 9to5Google
- Android Auto Google Assistant glitch leaves new Android 13 users driving solo, Android Police
- If you have a love-hate relationship with Google Assistant, this alternative may suit you well, Chrome Unboxed
SEO
- December 2022 Google SEO Office Hours Transcript, Google Search Central
- Thanks, 2022, Google Search Central Blog
- Using YouTube to Pull More Freight for Your Local SEO, Local Visibility System
PPC
- New Malvertising Campaign via Google Ads Targets Users Searching for Popular Software, The Hacker News
- Reach your audience on connected TVs with Display & Video 360, Google Blog
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.