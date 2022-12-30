Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said search results are more relevant today, despite the criticism in 2022. Google Shopping is testing product listings with price history graphs. Google Ads is testing a DSA experimental flow. Google Search has a new grammar check feature. I posted the top people cited at this site in 2022, but that included over 1,400 different people over the year. Finally, I posted the SEO video recap - summing up the week. Wishing you all a happy, healthy and successful 2023!

Steal My SEO Dashboard for Google Analytics, Business 2 Community

