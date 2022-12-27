Google Ads To Allow Some Cannabidiol (CBD) & Hemp Ads In Some Regions

Google Ads will soon allow some cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products to be advertised on its network. Google posted this policy update and said this begins on January 20, 2023.

Google said this is specific to FDA-approved pharmaceuticals containing cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products with THC content of 0.3% or less in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico.

However, all ads promoting other CBD-based products, including supplements, food additives, and inhalants, remain disallowed.

Here is the full announcement:

On January 20, 2023, the Dangerous Products and Services and Healthcare and Medicines Google Ads policies will be updated to allow for the promotion of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals containing cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products with THC content of 0.3% or less in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. Certain formats, including YouTube Masthead, will not be eligible for serving. CBD will be removed from the Unapproved Pharmaceuticals and Supplements list. All ads promoting other CBD-based products, including supplements, food additives, and inhalants, continue to be disallowed. In the United States, only topical CBD products that have been certified by LegitScript can be promoted on Google. Certification will require that products sought to be advertised: (1) provide samples of their product to test for compliance with legal THC limits; and (2) provide LegitScript a third-party Certificate of Analysis. LegitScript does not certify FDA-approved pharmaceuticals with CBD. LegitScript charges a fee for processing and monitoring applicants. To learn more about LegitScript certification and submit an application, visit the LegitScript website. Advertisers can apply for certification immediately. Recreational CBD advertisers that are certified by LegitScript and FDA-approved pharmaceuticals containing CBD must then be certified by Google before they can begin advertising. Advertisers can request certification with Google starting on January 20, 2023, when the form is published.

Here is how it works at LegitScript:

(1) CBD manufacturers and retailers submit an application for LegitScript product certification for eligible CBD products. Examples of in-scope products include cosmetics, soaps, topicals, and other products that are in compliance with USDA, FDA, FTC, and DEA regulations, as well as state-specific laws.

(2) Those with a CBD product catalog that consists only of LegitScript-certified products are then eligible to submit their websites for LegitScript certification, a requirement for advertising on Google. Note: In addition to receiving LegitScript’s CBD Certification, advertisers must comply with all externally available Google ads policies in order to advertise on Google.

(3) Once your website is certified, LegitScript will provide you information on demonstrating your certified status.

