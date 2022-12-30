Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2022

Dec 30, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Blog Administration
As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads (now Mastodon as well) here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 19 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about, and this site remains true to that today.

I thought it would be fun to parse out from all the stories this year which individuals and Twitter handles I cited the most over the past year. So I had one of my developers do some queries to run through and get me a list of the most cited Twitter handles in my stories for the 2022 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 19 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.

Here are the top cited Twitter handles from this site:

I'll give some honorable mentions to @akent99, @VortiConcmdr, @lenraleigh, @bubblesup, @gregfinn, @rangershay, @gfiorelli1, @colannielsen, @charlesfarina, @kristaseiden, @saijogeorge, @methode, @shalomgood, @pedrodias, @okaylizzi, and thousands of more.

Note, this site has cited over 1,400 distinct Twitter handles in our stories in 2022. So while, yes John Mueller was cited in a ton of them, there is a huge diverse number of Twitter accounts I embedded and/or linked to in my stories over the past year.

Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

