Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2022

As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads (now Mastodon as well) here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 19 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about, and this site remains true to that today.

I thought it would be fun to parse out from all the stories this year which individuals and Twitter handles I cited the most over the past year. So I had one of my developers do some queries to run through and get me a list of the most cited Twitter handles in my stories for the 2022 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 19 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.

Here are the top cited Twitter handles from this site:

@JohnMu - 480 times

@glenngabe - 168 times

@googlesearchc - 120 times

@b4k_khushal - 117 times

@adsliaison - 101 times

@dannysullivan - 96 times

@brodieseo - 58 times

@SaadAlikhan1994 - 55 times

@punit6008 - 46 times

@MordyOberstein - 37 times

@JoyanneHawkins - 37 times

@type_seo - 35 times

@lilyraynyc - 34 times

@Marie_Haynes - 31 times

@GoogleAds - 26 times

@danielwaisberg - 26 times

@searchliaison - 25 times

@ppcgreg@ppcgreg - 23 times

@shemiadhikarath - 22 times

@g33konaut - 21 times

@Google - 21 times

@mblumenthal - 20 times

@aleyda@aleyda - 19 times

@facan - 18 times

@thesocialdude - 18 times

I'll give some honorable mentions to @akent99, @VortiConcmdr, @lenraleigh, @bubblesup, @gregfinn, @rangershay, @gfiorelli1, @colannielsen, @charlesfarina, @kristaseiden, @saijogeorge, @methode, @shalomgood, @pedrodias, @okaylizzi, and thousands of more.

Note, this site has cited over 1,400 distinct Twitter handles in our stories in 2022. So while, yes John Mueller was cited in a ton of them, there is a huge diverse number of Twitter accounts I embedded and/or linked to in my stories over the past year.

Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.

