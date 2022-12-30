Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2022

As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads (now Mastodon as well) here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 19 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about, and this site remains true to that today.
I thought it would be fun to parse out from all the stories this year which individuals and Twitter handles I cited the most over the past year. So I had one of my developers do some queries to run through and get me a list of the most cited Twitter handles in my stories for the 2022 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 19 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.
Here are the top cited Twitter handles from this site:
- @JohnMu - 480 times
- @glenngabe - 168 times
- @googlesearchc - 120 times
- @b4k_khushal - 117 times
- @adsliaison - 101 times
- @dannysullivan - 96 times
- @brodieseo - 58 times
- @SaadAlikhan1994 - 55 times
- @punit6008 - 46 times
- @MordyOberstein - 37 times
- @JoyanneHawkins - 37 times
- @type_seo - 35 times
- @lilyraynyc - 34 times
- @Marie_Haynes - 31 times
- @GoogleAds - 26 times
- @danielwaisberg - 26 times
- @searchliaison - 25 times
- @ppcgreg@ppcgreg - 23 times
- @shemiadhikarath - 22 times
- @g33konaut - 21 times
- @Google - 21 times
- @mblumenthal - 20 times
- @aleyda@aleyda - 19 times
- @facan - 18 times
- @thesocialdude - 18 times
I'll give some honorable mentions to @akent99, @VortiConcmdr, @lenraleigh, @bubblesup, @gregfinn, @rangershay, @gfiorelli1, @colannielsen, @charlesfarina, @kristaseiden, @saijogeorge, @methode, @shalomgood, @pedrodias, @okaylizzi, and thousands of more.
Note, this site has cited over 1,400 distinct Twitter handles in our stories in 2022. So while, yes John Mueller was cited in a ton of them, there is a huge diverse number of Twitter accounts I embedded and/or linked to in my stories over the past year.
Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.
