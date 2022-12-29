Many Marketers Worried About SEO & PPC Budgets Being Cut In 2023 Due To Recession

I conducted a very unscientific poll on Twitter asking marketers who do SEO and PPC if they are worried about their budgets being cut in 2023 due to the recession (or looming recession). 23% of marketers said they are very worried, 37% said they are somewhat worried and 40% said they are not worried.

Here is the poll:

Are you worried about cuts to your search marketing (SEO and PPC) budgets in 2023 due to the recession? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 27, 2022

I suspect some who are not worried are those who control their own budget or just live an awsome life without worry.

I also posted this poll on Mastodon but it only received 27 votes, and there, marketers are more optimistic. Only 7% are very worried, 33% are somewhat worried and 59% are not worried at all.

I personally believe the next several months will be super hard for marketing budgets but time will tell. I am not a fortune teller and not a financial expert, at all.

