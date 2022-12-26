Calmer Christmas Weekend For The Google Search Results

It seemed a lot calmer this past weekend, Christmas weekend, than we had it a while in the world of Google search volatility. This is a good thing since we really want to see the two Google ranking algorithm updates wind down before year-end.

On Thursday and Friday of last week we reported that the December 2022 helpful content update and the link spam update were still very volatile. But Saturday and Sunday did seem to calm a bunch.

It calmed not just in terms of the industry chatter, which would be calm anyway, as most SEOs are taking a couple of days off for the Christmas holiday. But it also calmed in terms of the automated tracking tools.

Here are what the tools showed over the weekend compared to previous days:

I will say that the comments on this post were super active over this weekend. But the overall level of chatter at the various forums and social media was low.

I hope you all had a calmer weekend for the holidays!

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.