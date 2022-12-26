John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support on Christmas Again (2022 Edition)

Every year, John Mueller of Google makes a significant effort to help respond to SEO-related questions and wish individuals in the community a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. He has done this since at least 2007, so fifteen-years and going strong, and has done it again this Christmas.

Here are the previous years of John offering support on Christmas. He did it last year in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

And this year, he is on social media and in the Google support forums helping webmasters again.

Here are some of his responses from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from John:

Not new :)https://t.co/sHSDEigQTH — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 24, 2022

To be frank, none of those attributes mean that the content is good, accurate, and helpful. Making something good, especially for medicine, takes much, much more than writing unique text, adding infographics, and a video. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 24, 2022

I don't know your site is, so I can't say what it would take to no longer be considered spam. In practice, going from something that's seen as spam to something that's celebrated takes a lot more than removing some duplicate content & rewriting a few pages. Go & make it amazing! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 24, 2022

FWIW one thing you could do is inject a noindex with JS (you can't remove it though). Maybe that's an option? — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2022

Merry Christmas, froggo. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Taylor! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Kevin! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Maria! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Chima! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Glad to hear you were able to make it back safely - hope you can still have a cozy day at home! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

So much stuffing can't be healthy :-)). Hope you're having a good day, Carrie! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Shelley! — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2022

He was also on Mastodon replying to the community over the holiday.

There are just some of his responses over the Christmas weekend.

There are also tons of volunteers, Google Product Experts, and other volunteers that have answered dozens and dozens of questions throughout Christmas eve and day and over the weekends. Like I said last year, this shows how John deeply cares about webmasters. He knows that if a webmaster, site owner, or business owner is posting something concerning their website over the holidays, this webmaster must be in some distress, and he is there looking to help. We discussed this a bit when I interviewed him on my vlog - check it out over here.

In any event - John - thanks for everything you do, and wishing you, your family, and your colleagues a happy, healthy, peaceful, and successful holiday and New Year.

And happy holidays to everyone out there!

