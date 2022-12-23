Search News Buzz Video Recap: No More Google Core Updates In 2022, Helpful Content Update Taking Longer, The Impact Of These Updates & More

Google told us that we should not expect another Core update in 2022, so you can relax about that. Google said the helpful content update would take longer to roll out; now, it is well over two weeks since it started. So now both the helpful content update and link spam update are rolling out, and there has been a lot of turbulence with that. We also reported on the early impact of the link spam update. Google can now search the content within a video, which is pretty cool. Google spoke about having too many words on a page and that it does not look at words per section of a page. Google also said using a single robots.txt for all your international domains is fine and that Sitemaps are a hint, not an order. Google said you could ignore spammy links even from penalized sites that are redirected to you. Google stopped using Web Light in the future. Bing will fully switch to the new BingBot user agent next month. Google is testing a new wider desktop search interface. Google is testing an about carousel for websites. Google may have rolled out the new local pack design. Google added top products to the Business Profile performance reports. A study said that upvoting reviews in Google local might help those reviews stay up longer. Google has a new ad policy about promoting content or behavior that risks harm. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!