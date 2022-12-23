Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing a more wide-screen desktop interface for search. Google is also testing sponsored labels on desktop. Google is testing an about carousel feature. Google is also testing displaying local business profiles in Google Discover. Google said redirected spammy penalized sites do no need to be disavowed. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap with the week in summary. Finally, wishing everyone very happy, peaceful, and happy holidays - thanks for being part of this community!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: No More Google Core Updates In 2022, Helpful Content Update Taking Longer, The Impact Of These Updates & More
Google told us that we should not expect another Core update in 2022, so you can relax about that. Google said the helpful content update would take longer to roll out...
- Google Search Testing New Desktop Search User Interface Design
We've been covering a lot of Google user interface tests but here is a look at a revamped Google Search desktop interface including some of the tests we covered before. You see the new site links tests, the new people also ask tests, four rows of the Twitter carousel, related searches in three rows and more.
- Google Tests Sponsored Label On Desktop Search Ads
Google is testing displaying the new "sponsored" ad label on the desktop search results. Google launched the new sponsored ad label on mobile search two months ago and tested it also on Discover recently, and is now also testing it on the desktop interface.
- Google Tests About Carousel For Websites
Google is testing a new search feature to tell you more about a website. This is an "about" carousel that shows more information about a site, including information from the site itself and third-party sites.
- Google Testing Displaying Local Business Profiles In Google Discover
Google is testing including the local business profile listings in Google Discover. There is this new section named "mentioned in this article" where Google can show the local business listing of companies that were noted in the article.
- Google: Ignore Spammy Links Even When A Whole Penalized Site Is Redirected To You
Google's advice since Penguin 4.0 was that you don't need to disavow links since the links are neutralized and don't end up helping or hurting you. In short, Google ignores those links. This even applies to when someone redirects a site that was penalized for spammy links to your site, said John Mueller of Google.
- Rusty Google Room
