Google Tests Sponsored Label On Desktop Search Ads

Google is testing displaying the new "sponsored" ad label on the desktop search results. Google launched the new sponsored ad label on mobile search two months ago and tested it also on Discover recently, and is now also testing it on the desktop interface.

This should come as no surprise to any of you. This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on Mastodon:

Do not be surprised if Google switches the ad labels on desktop search from "Ad" to "Sponsored."

You can also see Google testing the sitename and favicon on desktop search here as well.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.