New Google Ads Policy Disallows Promoting Content That Risks Harming Users, Googlers Or Google Ads

Google will update its Google Advertising policies to disallow the promotion of content or engaging in behavior that risks harm to Google users, Google employees, or the Google Ads ecosystem. If you do this, Google can restrict or block your ads or suspend your Google Ads account.

This will go into effect on February 21, 2023.

Google wrote "On February 21, 2023, the About Our Policies section of the Google Advertising Policies Help Center will be updated to include the following language."

The language Google will include is "Advertisers have a responsibility not to promote content or engage in behavior that risks harm to our users, employees, or the Ads ecosystem. If we see such content or behavior, we may take action, including but not limited to restricting or blocking your ads or suspending your account."

I do hope no one every promotes harm to Googlers or anyone in general.

