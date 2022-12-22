Bing Will Fully Switch To The New BingBot User Agent In Early January

Since April, Bing has been slowly testing a new BingBot user agent, slowly rolling it out to more percentages of crawls over the year. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said while the new BingBot is still only doing 50% of all crawls, it will move to 100% of all crawls in early January.

Fabrice wrote on Twitter that the new BingBot is "still 50%" of all crawls. "We wanted to be extra-safe over the holidays and will go to 100% early January," he added.

Note, initially Bing said it would be rolled out by Fall 2022.

Here are those tweets:

Still 50%... we wanted to be extra-safe over the holidays and will go to 100% early January. Thanks, Bing family is doing very well. Wishing you @rustybrick and your family and friends, happy holidays. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) December 20, 2022

Here has been the rollout so far:

April 2022: Less than 5% of crawls

July 2022: 5% of all crawls

September 2022: 20% of all crawls

October 2022: 50% of all crawls

So are you ready for the new BingBot 100% of the time?

