Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algorithm Tremors, Analytics Bugs, News Issues, Search Console Changes, Bing User Agent & Much More

This was a busy week kicking off with a big Google Analytics bug coinciding with an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update and tremors. Was there an update? Many think so. Google News likely stopped supporting the stock ticker feature and genre feature for publishers in XML sitemaps. Google Discover reports had a bug with losing data in the performance report. Google made the coverage report show more indexed pages. Google Discover reports are now fresher with more recent data. Google Search Console speed report may have been updated. Google is testing a new featured snippet feature. Google News has broke the site command but promises to fix it. Googlebot-News does block Google from indexing news content if you do not bypass it other ways. Google can debug its own search algorithm and gives an explanation of how they use machine learning. Google tries to understand what your comment section is but still considers it part of the primary content. Google may treat some of your 404s as 301s. GoogleBot’s new user agent name is rolling out slowly and BingBot has a new user agent as well. Most SEOs do not give clients Bing and Yahoo ranking reports. Google Local tests a new service icon and new site cards. There was a funny example of a business perceived as closed when it was a nearby business named “closed down.” Google accidentally sent many Cameos on Google invites. Google’s holiday decorations are now live and don’t miss the vlog with Will Hanke. Happy holidays everyone and that recaps the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

