BingBot Gets New Evergreen User Agents

As you know, BingBot is going evergreen and with that, it has announced it is updating its user agents to be dynamic based on the version of the browser it is using to crawl your web site.

Similar to how Google is handling it, which by the way is now rolling out, Bing is going to also plug in the version number of the browser.

The new user agents for Bing will be in this format:

Desktop

Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko; compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm) Chrome/W.X.Y.Z Safari/537.36 Edg/W.X.Y.Z

Mobile

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; Nexus 5X Build/MMB29P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/W.X.Y.Z Mobile Safari/537.36 Edg/W.X.Y.Z (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

The "W.X.Y.Z" will be substituted with the latest Microsoft Edge version we're using, for example “80.0.345.0".

The current user agents are:

Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 7_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/537.51.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.0 Mobile/11A465 Safari/9537.53 (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

Mozilla/5.0 (Windows Phone 8.1; ARM; Trident/7.0; Touch; rv:11.0; IEMobile/11.0; NOKIA; Lumia 530) like Gecko (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

So if you hard coded any user agent scripts or detection, you need to make it a bit more dynamic - just like you had to for Google.

